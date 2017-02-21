Home Business

Lost Rs 100-crore hit due to note ban: Nestle

The sector will take another six months to recover from the impact of the government’s move to scarp old high-value notes.

Published: 21st February 2017 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2017 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Consumer goods major Nestle said on Monday that it lost `100 crore sales revenue due to demonetisation.

“We took an impact in November. If you look on overall impact, it would be difficult to put it but roughly the last quarter I met a loss of about of a billion on sales (`100 crore) because of demonetisation,” said Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan.

According to him, the sector will take another six months to recover from the impact of the government’s move to scarp old high-value notes.

Nestle, which follows January-December financial year, had reported a decline of 8.66 per cent in its standalone net profit to `167.31 crore for the fourth quarter, while its net sales were up 16.17 per cent to `2,261.28 crore.

The firm is looking to diversify into new segments like premium coffee business, pet care, skin health and cereals while it looks at 2017 as a “year of aggression”. It is also planning consolidating its offerings and adding new categories so as to continue with double digit growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta