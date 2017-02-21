Home Business

No wrongdoing in Panaya deal, says Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka in a letter to staff

Amid allegations of illegalities on Infosys’ acquisition of Israeli software firm Panaya for $200 million in 2015,

Published: 21st February 2017

Vishal Sikka, CEO of Infosys. | Reuters File Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid allegations of illegalities on Infosys’ acquisition of Israeli software firm Panaya for $200 million in 2015, the company’s CEO Vishal Sikka on Monday wrote to employees claiming there were “no wrongdoings” in the deal.

“Once again today, some newspapers have carried false and malicious stories about our company; this time it is about the acquisition of Panaya.  These speculations and fabrications are clearly designed to tarnish our reputation, and they specifically target our employees, including myself, to the point of harassment. They create a false alternate-reality out of events and dates, with embellishments that are calculated to mislead and sensationalize,” he wrote in an email communication addressed to employees.

Sikka’s letter comes amid reports that Infosys’ former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal was not in favour of acquiring Panaya. A report on Monday said Bansal walked out of a February 15, 2015 meeting where board members were asked to approve a proposal to buy Panaya.]

Bansal later resigned from the company and was a reported paid `23.02 crore severance pay, salary and other benefits to Bansal in 2015. Infosys founders led by N R Narayana Murthy early this month raised red flags over the severance pay to Bansal saying that the company violated corporate governance norms.

Sikka said that Infosys has categorically denied these allegations in the stories, “but they still get published. As we’ve said before, we take every whistleblower complaint very seriously, and there is due process to investigate any complaint that comes to us.”

According to Sikka, the allegations are “orchestrated by people who are hell-bent on harming the reputation of the company, and its employees”. He said that these allegations would not go unchallenged. “We will take every step to strongly defend the company in the face of these unfair and unwarranted attacks.”

