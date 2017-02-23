CHANDIGARH: The North West Region of Income Tax department has served 15,000 notices in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to those who cannot explain the source of the money deposited in their bank accounts after demonetisation.

Sources said that in last two days the NW region of the I-T department has served notices to people who have not replied online how they put money in the bank accounts, besides that some 40 surveys and three searches have been done and the process is continuing.

Talking with Express, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (North West Region) KC Jain said, "On Monday, we got the data from our central office in Delhi that the department has served notices to 18 lakh people after demonetisation across the country and asked them to reply online.

Of these 7.7 lakh people have responded to the department and 11.3 lakh people did not reply. Of these 15,000 people were from our region, who had not replied.

"Now again we have send them notices giving them another chance to reply after which then we will check their bank accounts and other details of income, then take action accordingly. Of these 15,000 people, 650 are from Chandigarh alone. At present the notices have been sent to those only who have deposited more than Rs 15 lakh in their bank account.

Not only that also Rs 7 crore has been deposited with us under Pardhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna as we have carried out some forty surveys and three searches during last three days as this money was found unaccounted for and the assess deposited this money under the scheme, he said.

Jain said that searches are being carried out all over the region be it Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mritsar, Moga in Punjab, Rohtak in Haryana, Chandigarh and so forth.

"Later, we will send notices to those who have deposited more than Rs2.5 lakh and above Rs5 lakh also in their accounts and could not give a satisfactory reply," he added.