IT stocks plunge on H1-B visa jitters

The Indian IT sector saw a selling run on its stock on Friday as jittery investors, already wary of the advent of Donald Trump, felt threatened by the re-introduction of a bill in the U.S

Published: 07th January 2017

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian IT sector saw a selling run on its stock on Friday as jittery investors, already wary of the advent of Donald Trump, felt threatened by the re-introduction of a bill in the U.S Congress that backs key changes in the H1-B visa that allows skilled professionals from other countries to fill high-tech job vacancies in the U.S. The re-introduction, exacerbated by Trump’s protectionist rhetoric, saw IT stocks falling as much as 4 per cent. 


Shares of Infosys lost 2.50 per cent, TCS went down by 2.18 per cent and Wipro dipped 2.18 per cent on BSE and Sensex ended 119.01 points lower at 26,759.23.


Contemporaries also fell. Shares of Tech Mahindra slipped 3.80 per cent, Hexaware Technologies went down by 3.73 per cent, HCL Tech (3.55 per cent) and Mphasis (2.20 per cent). The BSE IT index fell by 2.54 per cent to end at 9,880.61.  The top four companies — TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech — together lost over `22,000 crore in market valuation.


The Protect and Grow American Jobs Act seeks to crack down on work visa abuse. Among other things, it seeks to increase minimum salary of H-1B visa to $100,000 per annum and eliminates the Masters Degree exemption. 


However, apex IT industry body Nasscom said it was a knee jerk reaction. “I think it is too quick a reaction from the stock market. Number one, they introduced a bill which has not become a law... Number two...  when you look at the overall available skilled manpower in science and technology, engineering, digital technology, the US is short of these skills. The demand is not going to go away..,” said C P Gurnani, Chairman, Nasscom. 


“The President elect’s (Trump) inauguration is only on January 20. Let the team get into their job. Ministry of Commerce, MEA and Nasscom are fairly aligned on what the future steps would be,” he added. 

