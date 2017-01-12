Home Business

Amazon removes Indian flag-themed doormat from website after MEA intervention 

Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Tricolour, failing which no Amazon official will get an Indian visa, Sushma Swaraj said.

Published: 12th January 2017 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2017 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

OTTAWA: Soon after India threatened of not granting Indian visa to any Amazon official if the company did not withdraw an Indian flag-themed doormat from its Canadian platform, the e-commerce website removed the article from the online marketplace.

A spokesman for Amazon based at its headquarters in Seattle contacted The Washington Post to say that the doormat was no longer for sale on its website.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said that Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Tricolour, failing which no Amazon official will get an Indian visa.

"Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately," the External Affairs Minister said in a tweet.

"If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the visas issued earlier," she said.

Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors -- Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL.

An image of the products was tweeted to the Minister, after which she asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to raise the issue with Amazon.

"Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level," the Minister tweeted.
 

