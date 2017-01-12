Home Business

More jobs, skill development, tax reforms top government agenda

The government has already decided to do away with the practice of preparing annual Budgets on the basis of five-year Plans from the next financial year.

Published: 12th January 2017 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2017 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

amit bandre

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An internal appraisal report of the 12th five-year Plan recommends that the government create more jobs, push skill development and infrastructure, simplify labour laws and land acquisition, adopt tax reforms, offer clear tax policies, and focus on manufacturing. These measures, the report notes, will help in ease of doing business, attract foreign direct investment and also achieve a GDP growth of 7-7.75 per cent in 2016-17 (current financial year), the terminal year of the 12th Plan.

However, the report containing nine chapters does not take into account the impact of demonetisation. “The report was already late and it would have lost reason, if we had waited for the data on demonetisation… it will come with the next CSO (Central Statistics Office ) numbers,” a top government official said.

The government has already decided to do away with the practice of preparing annual Budgets on the basis of five-year Plans from the next financial year.

According to the senior government official cited above, the upcoming Union Budget must address the issues of job growth seriously to address different dimensions of poverty. “Growth must raise the wages and create large volume of good jobs for workers. Sustained rapid growth must also be employment-friendly,” the official noted.

Simplification of tax laws is critical, the official said, adding: “It is important to spell out clearly the regulations, thereby minimising the discretion on the part of the tax officials.”

The Budget is likely to give focus on job growth, to stimulate labour-intensive sectors such as manufacturing, real estate, textile, furniture, and electrical and electronic sectors. The 12 Plan, under the new GDP series, as envisaged in the Economic Survey 2015-16, is well within the reach, the official said. 

“There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the prospects of above 8 per cent growth in 2016-17,” the official added.  Meanwhile, in a related development, NITI Aayog is expected to come out with a three-year action plan by the end of March to help accelerate economic growth and make it more inclusive. This report will have an analysis on the impact of demonetisation on the economy, especially on the informal sector.

NITI Aayog is also preparing a 15-year vision document and a seven-year strategy to guide the government’s development plans till 2030. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp