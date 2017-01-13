Home Business

Chandra's rise at Tata Group spells IT sector importance:Sikka

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka today said the decision reflects the latter's leadership capabilities as well as growing importance of the software industry.

Published: 13th January 2017 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2017 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Plan in case the is not able to send developers to work with temporary work visas on big tech projects in the U.S. will be to hire staff locally Vishal Sikka, CEO, Infosys

By PTI

BENGALURU: Congratulating industry peer N Chandrasekaran on his appointment as Tata Sons Chairman,

"I wrote to him yesterday, congratulating him. It is a reflection, both of his amazing leadership and capabilities as well as growing importance of software all around us," Sikka said.

"So all the best to him and we wish him the very best on that journey," he added.

After rival TCS announced its third quarter results yesterday, its CEO and MD Chandrasekaran was named as the Chairman of Tata Sons.

Tata Sons is the holding company of the USD 103-billion Tata Group. Interestingly, Chandrasekaran had started his career as an intern at TCS.

Chandra, as he is popularly known, has navigated TCS through a lot of ups and downs and dislodging bellwether Infosys and to become the largest company by market capital ofclose to Rs 5 trillion, and the largest profit centre for the group.

TCS CFO Rajesh Gopinathan will now succeed Chandrasekaran as the CEO and MD, while N G Subramaniam (currently President, TCS Financial Solutions) has been named as President and COO.

