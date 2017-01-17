Budget 2017 likely to focus on agri-centric jobs

M Rajendran By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is exploring a mega agriculture-focused employment generation programme to be included in the Union Budget 2017-18, to create more jobs in the sector.

Farmers, who continue to face the vagaries of nature in the form of drought and floods, are looking for a firm policy direction in the upcoming Budget.

“The Budget may not provide that policy direction, but can create tax and institutional system to help develop policies,” says noted agriculture economist Vijay Sardana.

The government is considering various ways to boost the agriculture sector, such as tax concessions for systems and equipment that promote a robust irrigation system. One of the proposals is to make irrigation technology tax-free. This will not only help farmers but also take care of the declining water table in the country.

“Currently, no tax benefits are available (on this front). An infrastructure status will help hi-tech irrigation to farmers and also save water,” Anil B Jain, joint managing director, Jain Irrigation, told Express.

According to a senior official in the agriculture ministry, the organised irrigation sector is a Rs 3,500-crore industry and the tax to the exchequer is about Rs 250 crore. “The government needs to look into the multiple benefits and not see it as a revenue generator,” says Mahipal Singh, a farmer in Haryana.

“The drought conditions in Tamil Nadu are a case in point. Also, many other parts of India face drought at some time or the other,” says R Subramanium, senior scientist, Indian Council for Agriculture Research.

Seed is critical for the farmer. Currently, the quality of seeds they get has not given them true yield. A special incentive for states promoting genetically modified seed might be considered in the Budget, say sources in NITI Aayog.

NITI Aayog’s Task Force on Agriculture Development has offered a few solutions and direction for Jaitely to consider in the upcoming Budget. An additional tax incentive for warehouse, cold storage, livestock promotion, fisheries and floriculture has been proposed to help small and marginal farmers.

“If the Budget takes quality measures for agriculture, jobs will be generated and an economic revival can happen even before 2020,” says Sardana.