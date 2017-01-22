Home Business

Note ban negative for jobs, SMEs, rural demand: Assocham

Published: 22nd January 2017 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2017 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Demonetisation will leave a negative impact on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), rural consumption and job creation while the large organised sectors stand to benefit in the long term, industry chamber Assocham said on Sunday.

"Demonetisation of high value currency notes would leave quite a negative impact on small and medium enterprises, rural consumption and job creation in the immediate run while the large and well organised sectors of corporate India stand to benefit in the long term, the latest Assocham-Bizcon Survey pointed out," the industry body said in a release here.

Noting the stark contrast in survey responses, Assocham said: "While 81.5 per cent of the respondents felt the SMEs have been hit and would still suffer the lingering effect for one more quarter, an equal number said for large enterprises, the impact of the note ban would be positive."

The survey unveiled another paradox, in that, while it said the note ban would lead to better outlook in the long run, "over 66 per cent of the responses pointed towards negative on investment, linked to issues like subdued consumer confidence and demand, particularly in rural landscape."

"At a holistic level, a large number of respondents felt that the impact could be seen in sales volume declining in the last quarter of the current financial year. Same holds good for the order book position with investment graph not showing much of an uptick for the January-March quarter."

Attributing the easing of prices in vegetables and other crops to incidents of distress sale due to cash scarcity, 92 per cent of the Bizcon Survey respondents said demonetisation would have a positive impact on inflation.

"When the economy is in a state of flux, it is quite a challenge to get the real picture on the ground. Even though our survey does point towards some level of stress, the jury is still out and it would be quite a while before one can say with complete certainty whether or not the currency jerk was good or bad for the economy," Assocham Secretary General D.S. Rawat said.

"For the present, the impact is seen on certain sectors, while others escaped," he added.

On the sectoral impact of demonetisation, the survey said agriculture, cement, fertilizers, automobile, textiles, real estate and retail will have negative impact while power, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, IT and electronics, and infrastructure will see a positive impact.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ASSOCHAM survey Rural Development Ministry Demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp