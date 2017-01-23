An Indian one rupee coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Mumbai . REUTERS/Files

MUMBAI: Rupee recovered by 17 paise to 68.01 against the US dollar in early trade today on increased selling of the American currency by exporters.

Besides, the dollar's weakness against some currencies overseas supported the rupee but a lower opening of the domestic equity market capped its gains, forex dealers said.

On Friday's session, the local unit had ended lower by 5 paise to close at an over one-week low of 68.18 as the dollar gathered strength ahead of the US Presidential inauguration.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 70.92 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 26,963.58 in early morning deals