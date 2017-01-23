Home Business

Samsung blames Galaxy Note 7 fires on faulty batteries

The company was forced to discontinue the smartphone after a chaotic recall that saw replacement devices also catching fire.

Published: 23rd January 2017 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2017 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Samsung Galaxy S7 (Photo | Reuters)

By AFP

SEOUL: The world's biggest smartphone maker Samsung blamed faulty batteries today for the fires that led to last year's humiliating recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 device.

Internal and independent investigations "concluded that batteries were found to be the cause of the Note 7 incidents", the South Korean company said in a statement.

The giant conglomerate was forced to discontinue the smartphone -- originally intended to compete with Apple's iPhone -- after a chaotic recall that saw replacement devices also catching fire.

The debacle cost the company billions in lost profit and reputational damage.

"We sincerely apologise for the discomfort and concern we have caused to our customers," Koh Dong-Jin, the head of Samsung's mobile business, told reporters in Seoul.

Samsung acknowledged that it provided the specifications for the batteries, adding in its statement: "We are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design and manufacturing.

"We have taken several corrective actions to ensure this never happens again."

It deployed around 700 researchers and engineers on its investigation, testing more than 200,000 fully-assembled devices and more than 30,000 batteries, it said.

Samsung announced a recall of 2.5 million units of the oversized Galaxy Note 7 in September 2016 after several devices exploded or caught fire, with the company blaming batteries from a supplier, widely believed to be its sister firm Samsung SDI.

When replacement phones -- with batteries from another firm, largely thought to be Chinese manufacturer ATL -- also started to combust, the company eventually decided to kill off the Note 7 for good.

The fiasco took a major toll on the reputation of the firm, which is set to announce fourth-quarter and full-year results on Tuesday.

It promised to reform its production and quality controls to prevent a similar crisis, and said today: "The lessons of the past several months are now deeply reflected in our processes and in our culture."

Samsung shares were up 0.5 per cent at 1.87 million won in Seoul today morning after the announcement.

Samsung's English-language Samsung statement referred only to Galaxy Note 7 "incidents" but in Korean it spoke of "damage by fire"

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
samsung Galaxy Note 7 Faulty battery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails armed and paramilitary forces for rescue operations in Kerala
Shruti Haasan turns muse for designer Saaksha & Kinni at Lakme Fashion Week
Gallery
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6