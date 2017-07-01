NEW DELHI: BSNL will offer up to six times more data on existing postpaid plans from July 1, as the state-owned firm attempts to keep up with competition from private telecom firms.

"Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), after coming up with attractive plans for prepaid customers, has decided to offer up to six times more data on existing postpaid plans under postpaid mobile services with effect from July 1," BSNL said in a statement.

Users of 'Plan-99' will now get 250 MB (from no data earlier), while 'Plan-225' will fetch users 1GB data instead of 200 MB earlier. Similarly, users of Plan-799 now will get 10 GB instead of 3 GB. They will also get unlimited voice call.

R K Mittal, Director (CM), BSNL Board said the operator is committed to provide affordable and efficient services to its customers. "We offer 'value for the money' plans to our customers considering present trend of Indian telecom industry," he added.

Private operators have been packing in more data to retain customers in the backdrop of a fierce tariff war unfolding in the Indian telecom market.

India has the world's second largest subscriber base with over a billion customers.

Newcomer Reliance Jio's aggressive stance in the market has compelled all telecom operators, even large ones, to come out with innovative offers.