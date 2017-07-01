HYDERABAD: As the GST rollout schedule was known in advance, most government departments kept a tab on the developments and were involved in awareness programmes. The Union finance ministry, finance ministries of states and commercial taxes departments have conducted several workshops for dealers and retailers to make them familiar with GST.

“We have conducted more than 150 workshops to create awareness on GST for dealers and retailers in Telangana alone. We have also set up help desks to assist traders about tax filing and other tasks. As there are certain glitches set to happen initially, we have directed lower and mid-level officials to go easy on non-compliance for 50-60 days,” Somesh Kumar, principal secretary, commercial taxes department, Telangana said.

While officials from Union finance, corporate affairs, labour and urban development ministries have been participating in awareness sessions conducted across the nation by various industry bodies and associations keeping in view the impending GST, states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already announced removing commercial taxes check posts. “It is not true states will incur losses due to GST. There might be some hiccups initially but the government will ensure a smooth rollout,” said M Venkaiah Naidu.