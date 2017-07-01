CHENNAI: Even as a host of voices were raised over the unpreparedness of a large section of small businesses, industry bodies and corporates were largely optimistic about the much awaited rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

While many acknowledged that there was an element of confusion, and some disruption was expected, the rollout was a net positive, they said. Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) pointed out that the Indian GST is “unprecedented in model, scale, and technology adoption.

“The medium-term impact of GST on macroeconomic indicators is expected to be extremely positive. Inflation will be reduced as cascading of taxes will be eliminated. Tax revenues of the government would go up…and fiscal deficit would remain under control,” he pointed out. “The industry,” he added, “is fully prepared.”

Others in the organised sector echoed similar sentiments, while acknowledging the disruption set to follow. “The first few months will have issues, but one has to work with the government closely to make this tax reform friendlier. It is the industries’ duty to work closely with the government and to not get bothered with the glitches of the new tax reform as anything new takes time teething,” said Sandeep Jajodia, president, Assocham.

An important driver for the optimism surrounding GST still rests on its rationalisation of multiple taxes. The industry expects the cost benefits passed on through the Input Tax Credit provisions to boost consumption and reducing inflationary pressure.

“GST will prevent cascading of taxes since input tax credit will be available across goods and services at each stage of the supply chain. The harmonisation of the laws, procedures and rates of taxes enforced by the Centre and the states will bring transparency/uniformity in our tax regime,” pointed out the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Other well known names also downplayed the impact that transitional hiccups could have. Infosys founder N Narayana Murthy pointed out that GST rollout was a storm that would have to be faced. “I often used to say ships are safe at harbours but they are not meant to be there. They have to go into the high seas. Face storms and reach the comfort of a desirable destination. Hence let us not needlessly worry about possible problems.”