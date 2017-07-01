BENGALURU: Infosys on Saturday announced the appointment of D. Sundaram as an Independent Director of the Company, effective July 14, based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board.

Sundaram is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Capital Funds Ltd.

He joined Unilever Group in 1975 and served in various leadership capacities in Unilever Group in a career spanning over 34 years, including Director of Finance and IT, and Vice Chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Sundaram is a fellow of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, India and a Post Graduate in Management Studies.

Welcoming him to the Board, Chairman of the Infosys Board Seshasayee said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Sundaram to the Board of Infosys. He brings extensive experience in the field of finance and strategy execution. I am sure that the Board will immensely benefit from his expertise.”