Amidst apprehension and confusion across the country, the ruling party has rolled out GST at

the stroke of midnight with much pomp and fanfare. As the dust settles, Express deconstructs

the new tax structure and explains how this will affect our lives now and hereafter...

REAL ESTATE AND CONSTRUCTION

Real estate will get cheaper after GST rollout. Apartments will come under the 12 per cent tax rate under the GST. Currently, homes are taxed 4 per cent on the total value of the contract under the composition scheme, or at 14.5 per cent on the value of the material with input tax credits Major construction materials will not see a major change in tax rate Cement will be taxed at 28% under GST, which is higher from the current 20-24% Iron rods and pillars will be charged at 18%, almost similar to the average rate of 20% under old taxation regime Paint, wall fittings, plaster, wallpaper and ceramic tiles will be taxed at 28%, which means they will become slightly expensive. The old average was 20-25% Sand lime bricks and fly ash bricks will be taxed at 5%, lower than the previous rate of 6%

STATIONERY

Exercise books and note books, pens, pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoals, writing or drawing chalks did not attract any tax previously. Now will be taxed at 12%. Tax for fountain pens, stylograph pens and other pens to remain unchanged at 12 per cent Children’s drawing or colouring books not to be taxed

JEWELLERY/ GOLD/SILVER

Gold jewellery, silver and processed diamonds will be taxed at 3%t, while the tax on rough diamonds will be 0.25% Currently, the industry pays taxes around 2 to 2.5 per cent, so 3% is almost as good as no impact

LIQUOR/CIGARETTE/ TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Prices of beer, wine and hard liquor will go up by a few rupees a bottle Cigarettes not exceeding 65mm will attract cess of 5% plus H1,591 per 1,000 sticks For cigars, a hefty levy of 21% or Rs 4,170 per 1,000 sticks, whichever is higher, would be levied. Branded gutka will be slapped with a tax of 72%, while smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes will attract a levy 290%

COSMETICS/BEAUTY TREATMENT

Cost of cosmetics and lifestyle products will increase by 3-12 %. Price of shampoos, perfumes,

sunscreen, hair cream, hair dyes (natural, herbal or synthetic), skincare products will increase as they attract a higher levy of 28%.

TRAVEL

Cab rides to be cheaper (Tax at 5% against the present 6 %)

Flight charges in economy class will be cheaper (Tax at 5% against 5.6% now)

Flying business class will be expensive (Tax at 12% against the present 8.4%)

AC bus services will be cheaper (Tax at 5% against the present 6%)

Trains: Travelling in AC and first-class coaches will cost a bit more (tax at 5% against 4.5% now)

CONSUMER GOODS

Prices of sugar-filled substances such as chocolates, wafers, chewing gum, sugar syrups, cold drinks and sweets will increase (GST at 28%) Aerated beverages will be taxed at 40%. EXEMPTED: milk, egg, water, , honey, curd, bread, cereals, flour Ketchup and sauce, tea concentrates, soups, ice cream, instant food mixes, refined sugar, biscuits will be cheaper Toothpaste, soap, hair oil will be cheaper (18%) shampoo will be 28%

EATING OUT

Eating in AC restaurants and those with liquor licence will be expensive (Tax at 18% as against 2% now in Tamil Nadu). Non-AC restaurants will be expensive (GST at 12%) in Tamil Nadu where they paid no VAT till now. 5-star hotels and restaurants will be expensive (Tax at 28% against 18% till now)

BANKING/INSURANCE/ MUTUAL FUNDS

Insurance: Premiums are set to rise on car, health and term insurance – will attract 18% tax against 15% till now Banking Charges: Transaction fee on various banking and financial services is expected to go up as GST will tax these services under 18 per cent tax rate from the current 15 per cent.

Increase in service tax from 15% to 18% would make mutual funds a tad expensive Higher expense ratio will lead to lower returns in mutual fund schemes

COMMUNICATION

Mobile phone bill will increase (GST at 18% against 15% till now) DTH and cable services charges maycome down. (GST at 18% against the present 8% entertainment tax plus service tax of 15%)

ELECTRONIC GOODS

Appliances such as television, refrigerator, air conditioners and washing machines will be costlier (GST

at 28% against the present 23-27%). Fans, water heaters will also become slightly expensive as they will be taxed at 28% as against 25-26% now Mobile phones/tablets will be dearer – will attract 12% tax against 6-9% till now Computers/laptops: Will be expensive with 18% tax compared to earlier 14%

HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Kitchen utensils like stainless steel cooker, pan will be cheaper (Tax at 12% compared to 19.5% now) Sanitary items like taps, faucets etc will be expensive (GST at 28%) LED lamps will be little expensive (Tax at 12%, till now 11%) CFL, other light fittings will be expensive (Tax at 28%, till now 20-26%)

Paints prices and adhesive will rise (GST at 28% against old rate 25-26%)

AUTOMOBILES

While small cars will be slightly expensive, luxury cars will be cheaper. Small cars will attract a higher levy of 29% at GST against the present 28%. The maximum tax on luxury cars/SUVs will be 43% under GST against 55%. Motorcycles above 350CC would be 28% plus 3% cess. Two-wheelers will

be taxed at 28% against 28%+1% Used car will be expensive (29% for small cars and 43% for others) Spare parts will be expensive

FASHION ACCESSORIES

Leather shoes will be expensive. GST for footwear below H500 at 5% and for the rest would be 18%.Price of wrist watches will increase (Tax at 28%, till now 25-26%) Price of spectacle lens will reduce (Taxat 12%, present rate 18-19 %)

TEXTILES/GARMENTS

Textiles or raw material that had only 1% entry tax will now be taxed 5% under GST regime

Readymade garments that attracted VAT of 5.5% will now be taxed based on price. Any garment that is less than H999 will attract 5% tax GST. Garments that cost more than H1,000 will be taxed 12% and hence will be expensive

MEDICINES/MEDICAL REATMENT

There are five GST slabs for medicines -- NIL, 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%. Though around 80 per cent drugs have been put in the 12% GST bracket, which is up from the current 5% VAT in Tamil Nadu, 761 essential medicines to remain affordable .Prices of drugs to treat HIV, rabies, pneumonia, cancer and rare ailments will go down.Stents, immunosuppresants, drugs to treat leukaemia, hepatitis B vaccine, drugs to control red blood cell and white blood cell production will see no change.

AYUSH drugs that are currently taxed at five per cent will be costlier with 12% tax .Dietary supplements like Pediasure and Complan will now attract 18%

Human blood and contraceptives are exempt from GST. Animal and human blood vaccines, diagnostic test kits, oral rehydration salts are taxed at 5 %

I think the rollout will be very smooth, as smooth as possible. All systems are in place. When a

massive change takes place, and when there is unknown, there is fear. — Arun Jaitley, Finance Minister