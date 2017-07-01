BENGALURU: Private firms providing software support for account maintenance and tax filing are gearing up with updated technology to facilitate migration from VAT to GST.

Tally Solutions has come out with “Tally. ERP 9”, a GST-ready software that can be used for billing, accounting, inventory management, and purchases.

The product, which will be free for its existing users, will provide tech support for business owners, the company said. Bharat Goenka, MD, Tally Solutions, said, “Tally.ERP 9 Release 6 is our first offering for businesses, which will solve their immediate requirements regarding the implications of this revolutionary tax regime. As laws and procedures mature, and GSTN makes their APIs available, we will continue to deliver solutions which will make GST compliance simple and convenient for them.”

Companies like ClearTax, which are actively participating in enabling easy tax filing under GST, have launched new software, too. ClearTax has brought out its cloud-based software called ClearTax GST. This software can be downloaded as an offline software on system, mobile app, mobile website or desktop website.

All India ITR, a company that provides tax filing solutions, is also working towards launching its GST software. “Going forward we’ll provide self-filing software so that taxpayers can file for GST returns on their own,” said Vikas Dahiya, founder and CEO, All India ITR.