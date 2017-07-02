HYDERABAD: The implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is expected to generate one lakh new jobs over the next three months, according to Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister of state for labour and employment. Speaking to reporters at a press conference here on Saturday, he noted that most of new jobs would go to the accountancy field.

“GST will have a lot of benefits not only for the economy. It is expected that with GST’s implementation, as many as one lakh new jobs will be created in the next three months. It is also estimated that around 60,000 jobs will be created in the accountancy field,” he pointed out.

Hailing the rollout of the new tax regime, Dattatreya said the Union finance ministry, in association with various institutions, conducted 1,118 workshops on GST in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for traders and the general public in the past six months.

With the abolition of border check-posts, GST will ensure that inter-state movement of goods is not delayed, he noted.

The minister also expressed the hope that GST will boost the country’s gross domestic product from seven per cent to nine per cent, and curb inflation by bringing down the prices of essential commodities.