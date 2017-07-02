NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department on Saturday has made things easier for those seeking to link Aadhaar with PAN, introducing a one-page form for taxpayers to manually apply, apart from the available online and SMS facilities.

The form requires the applicant to mention both PAN and Aadhaar numbers, the spelling of the names mentioned on them and give a signed declaration that the Aadhaar number provided in the application form has “not been provided” by them for the purpose of linking it with “any other PAN”.

Applicants will also have to undertake a declaration stating they have “not been allotted any other PAN than the one mentioned” on the form.

The form is set to make things easier for people not technologically skilled enough to link their PAN and Aadhaar online. “The form is just another procedure, via the paper medium, to link the Aadhaar with the PAN database, as required from July 1. The SMS and online modes are also available,” a tax department official said.

The department has also formally notified, under a CBDT notification of June 29, the procedure and format for intimating Aadhaar number to the I-T Department.

Taxpayers can link their Aadhaar-PAN using a mobile-based SMS service (formatted message to be sent to

567678 or 56161), by logging on to the website of PAN service providers like NSDL and UTIITSL, by personally visiting a PAN service centre or over the e-filing website of the tax department.

Similarly, the department has also specified in detail the procedure for quoting of Aadhaar in new PAN application and for changes or correction in PAN data.

“Any deviation will be treated as non-compliance to security and confidentiality clause...,” it said, adding that taxpayers without Aadhaar number or enrolment ID will not be able to e-file income tax returns from July 1.