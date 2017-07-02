CHENNAI: AUTOMOBILE sales in June, especially in the passenger vehicles segment, have been hit by the uncertainty and resultant speculation on the impact of GST on existing stock.

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India has seen just a 1.2 per cent rise in domestic sales, while rivals Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra saw declines. MSI sold 93,263 units in June as against 92,133 units in the same period last year, but sales of mini segment cars declined by 7.9 per cent. Even the high growth compact segment comprising the Swift, Estilo, Dzire, Baleno and Ignis rose just 1.3 per cent.

For Hyundai, domestic sales fell 5.6 per cent. HMIL Director Sales and Marketing Rakesh Srivastava pointed out that the market had been challenging because of speculations on the GST tax structure. However, the firm expects a “positive demand pull” post successful implementation in the coming months, as the industry will witness heightened level of customer interest in a seamless and unified single market.

Tata Motors also blamed the fall in sales on GST, saying mixed reactions to the new tax regime had kept customers away and driven low buying sentiments.

Passenger vehicle sales went down 10 per cent from 12,482 units in June 2016. “This drop in volume is seen temporary and will be recovered in the quarter to come based on 11 per cent growth in April-June 2017 quarter compared to the last year,” Tata Motors said in a statement.

Utility vehicle major Mahindra and Mahindra also reported a 3 per cent decline in domestic sales at 33,861 units last month. Exports of the Mumbai-based automaker were down 54 per cent at 1,855 units in June against 4,020 units in the same month last year. Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, declined 5 per cent.