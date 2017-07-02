NEW DELHI: Giving clear signals that the government has not at all softened its fight against black money, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Saturday that tough action would be taken against companies found indulging in tax evasion and that the government would step up its fight against black money holders.

“The government has cancelled the registration of over one lakh companies in a single stroke and more than 37,000 shell firms have been identified for strong action,” he said, adding that the government would take even tougher action against those helping hide black money.

He was speaking at a function at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India here on Saturday.

On Friday night, while launching the goods and services tax, Modi had said the new tax regime being a transparent and fair system, it would prevent black money and corruption and promote new governance culture.

Giving details of action taken post demonetisation, he said data mining shows that around three lakh registered companies indulged in suspected dealings.

He averred that the government is unmindful of the political implications of such strong moves.

Modi said chartered accountants should take a pledge to bring people in the tax bracket rather than boasting about the number of clients they have saved from paying taxes.

He said his government, along with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, is also cleaning India’s economy and it has taken tough stand against those who have plundered the nation.

He, however, had a strong message to the CA community as well. The Prime Minister asked why action has been taken only against 25 of them for irregularities, while more than 1,400 cases have been pending for many years.

He said it is a bitter truth that only 32 lakh Indians have declared over `10 lakh income, despite crore of them being in high-end professions.

Modi also asked CAs that if they know anyone with black money, they should warn them that they would not be spared.

He said the impact of the government’s steps on checking black money is clear from the latest figures of Swiss banks, which show that Indians’ money parked there has dipped to a record low.

People with black money will face more difficulties when Switzerland begins automatic information exchange in two years, he added.

Modi said chartered accountants need to safeguard society’s economic health and they have a big responsibility.

“Your signature is more powerful than that of the Prime Minister and the government also believes the accounts signed by you,” he said addressing the CAs.

He exhorted the CAs to take charge of bringing their clients to path of honesty and said a wrong audit can impact lives of gullible investors as people take investment decisions on the basis of their audit reports.