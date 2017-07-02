A farmer uses a tractor to plough his field before sowing rice seeds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, in this June 10, 2015 picture. | Reuters

CHENNAI: Tractor makers welcomed the last minute decision of the GST Council to reduce rates on exclusive tractor parts to 18 per cent instead of an earlier proposed 28 per cent. According to the Tractor Manufacturers Association (TMA), this will provide great relief to the farming community.

“The announcement of the GST council reducing GST on exclusive tractor parts has come as great relief to the farming community, which would otherwise have been impacted adversely,” TMA said in a statement.

Other industry players also appreciated the move. TAFE Chairman Mallika Srinivasan said it would be a great relief to the hard pressed farming community and will ensure that there is no increase in costs for the farmers from the pre-GST days.

“The reduction of GST from the earlier announcement of 28 per cent on tractor parts and components to 18 per cent, which reflects the pre-GST revenue neutral duty,” she added.

TMA immediate past president and chairman Technical Committee TR Kesavan said: “This reduction will go a long way in making small and medium farmers profitable, at a time when farm profitability has become critical.”