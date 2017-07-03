NEW DELHI: BookMyShow on Monday acquired Mumbai-based local food and restaurant search engine Burrp in an all-cash deal from Network18.

This Network18 divestment has been made to Foodfesta Wellcare Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of BigTree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which owns BookMyShow.

The acquisition includes the transfer of Burrp’s key assets to BookMyShow, including employees and existing restaurant partnerships.

Burrp is India’s oldest food-tech business, which helps people discover eating joints around them. It currently lists over 56,000 restaurants across 12 cities.

“Movie going in India is a social activity and food is an integral part of it. This is where Burrp fits in for us. We are excited to have Burrp on board and look forward to benefitting from their experience, technology and partnerships to offer a superior and comprehensive offering to our users,” said Mansi Vora, Head- Mergers and Acquisitions, BookMyShow.

BookMyShow offers its users the option to pre-book their food and beverages (F&B) at cinemas while booking their movie tickets on the portal or mobile app. This way, users are able to choose from a range of exclusively curated offers and combos and save themselves the hassle while watching a movie.

BookMyShow also offers MyCoupons- exclusive and free discount coupons that can be availed at popular restaurants and cafes in the vicinity of the cinema a user is visiting. With a validity of two days, including the day of the movie show, a user can pick up to two free MyCoupons, right after making the seat selection on BookMyShow and redeem the same at their preferred restaurant or café by simply showing the received e-mail or SMS.

BookMyShow has partnered with more than 2,100 food retail brands right from local city food joints to popular national chains including McDonald’s, Chaayos, Mainland China, Dunkin Donuts, Barbeque Nation and Subway.