MUMBAI: Passing on the benefits of lower tax incidence under the new tax regime, consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has reduced the prices of some of its detergents and soaps.

The Mumbai-based company has slashed the price of its detergent soap Rin bar of 250 gm from `18 to `15 and increased weight (grammage) of its Surf Excel bar costing `10 to 105 gm from 95 gm at the same price.



“HUL has already communicated that it shall pass on the net benefits from tax rates as per fair principles,” a company spokesperson said.The company has brands such as Wheel, Rin, Surf Excel, Comfort, Sunlight, vim, Domex in the home care segment while in personal care it has brands such as Lux, Liril, Hamam, Sunsilk, Rexona, Lifebuoy, Dove, Pears, etc. HUL said that any “further changes will be communicated in due course” on other products. The firm, however, did not comment on the issue of hike in margins on its products demanded by modern retail outlets.



“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on mutual terms of trade with our distributors and other business associates,” the spokesperson said. The GST Council has put daily usage goods such as bathing soap, hair oil, detergent powder, soap, tissue papers and napkins under 18 per cent tax slab.