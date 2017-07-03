NEW DELHI: Tata Global Beverages Ltd. on Monday appointed Tata Sons’ head Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the Chairman of its board with immediate effect.

Chandrasekaran will succeed Harish Bhat, who was appointed in place of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in November last year.

As per reports, the appointment of Chandrasekaran as Additional Director and chairman of the company board was approved in a board meeting held earlier today.

Along with this appointment added to his kitty, Chandrasekaran functions as the Chairman of group operating companies including Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Tata Consultancy Services, and continues to be the first non-Parsi to take over reigns of the country's most diversified business group.

Chandrasekaran joined TCS in 1987 after completing his master's in computer applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy, Tamil Nadu. Under his leadership, TCS has become the largest private sector employer in India with the highest retention rate in a globally competitive industry.

TCS remains the most valuable company in India with a market capitalisation of over USD 70 billion. Under Chandrasekaran's leadership, TCS was rated as the world's most powerful brand in IT services in 2015 and recognised as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute across 24 countries.

A techno-preneur known for his ability to make big bets on new technology, Chandrasekaran has been driving TCS's strong positioning in the emerging digital economy with a suite of innovative digital products and platforms for enterprises, some of which have since scaled into sizeable new businesses.

He has been playing an active role in the Indo-US and India-UK CEO Forums. He is also part of India's business taskforces for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and Malaysia. He served as the Chairman of Nasscom, the apex trade body for IT services firms, in India in 2012-13 and continues to be a member of its governing executive council.