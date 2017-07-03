NEW DELHI: IT firm Rolta India today said its Global Depository Receipts have been delisted from the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

In May, Rolta India had announced that it intended to cancel the listing and trading of its GDRs at LSE effective as of June 30,2017.

"The Financial Conduct Authority, UK and London Stock Exchange have confirmed that the aforesaid GDRs have been delisted from the Official List and cancelled from admission to trading on LSE with effect from June 30, 2017, 8 AM (UK time)," Rolta India said in a regulatory filing.