NEW DELHI: Bogged down the uncertainty over the goods and services tax (GST) and muted consumer sentiments, two-wheeler makers posted mixed sales results for the month of June.

Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Co and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have reported growth in sales in June, managing to overcome purchase postponements by buyers due to speculations over tax rates ahead of GST implementation.

However, Pune-based Bajaj posted a decline of 25 per cent in total two-wheeler sales. Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker reported a 14 per cent increase in sales at 6,24,185 units last month against 5,49,533 units in June 2016.

Hero MotoCorp said its sales were driven by strong demand for its motorcycles and scooters. The company sold 5,47,185 motorcycles in June this year, up 13 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

Besides, the company sold 77,000 scooters, registering a 22 per cent growth over the year-ago month.

Similarly, Chennai-based TVS said its total two-wheeler sales grew by 11.8 per cent at 2,68,638 units in June as against 2,40,236 units a year ago.

Scooter sales were at 90,448 units last month compared to 67,590 units in June 2016 , up 33.8 per cent.

Another major player in the segment, HMSI, reported a four per cent increase in its total sales in June at 4,44,713 units compared to 4,27,222 units in the same month last year.

The company said its scooters sales were up two per cent last month at 2,71,017 units against 2,65,361 in June last year.Motorcycle sales were also up two per cent at 1,45,481 units as compared to 1,42,618 units in the corresponding month last year, HMSI said.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto reported a 25 per cent decline in total two-wheeler sales at 2,73,298 units in June against 2,04,667 units in the same month last year.