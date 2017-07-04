NEW DELHI: Education leader Byju’s on Monday announced the acquisition of TutorVista and Edurite from Pearson. The partnership is focused on expanding international reach and creating a diverse product portfolio.

TutorVista is an online tutoring brand catering to school and college students in the United States and gets millions of visitors every month on its website from across the globe.

“This partnership will enhance our product offerings and give us access in some of the new markets when we launch our international products. We are excited to work with the talented and experienced team who will come onboard as a part of this acquisition,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju’s.

“With increased brand awareness, our core offering - Byju’s The Learning App has witnessed massive adoption amongst students. We strongly believe that a product like ours can change the way students learn all across the world. Today, with a wider bandwidth, we have started creating similar products for the international markets that further boost our reach as well as product portfolio,” he added.

With eight million users and 400,000 annual paid subscribers, Byju’s is the most popular learning app amongst students in class four to twelve. The app creates personalised learning programs for individual students based on their proficiency levels and capabilities which help them learn at their own pace and style.