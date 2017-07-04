NEW DELHI: State-owned Central Bank of India today said it has received shareholders nod for raising up to Rs 6,500 crore from public offer.

Shareholders of the bank approved this in the annual general meeting held on June 30, Central Bank of India said in a statement today.

They have approved raising of capital up to the value of Rs 6,500 crore including premium by follow on public offer, rights issue and Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), it said.

However, the timing for the issuance was not mentioned.