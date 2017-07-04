New Delhi: With digital disruption transforming the business landscape, EY, the leading global professional services organization, is accelerating its digital agenda significantly. Earlier this week, EY inducted Rajan Sachdeva as Digital Leader for India and Head of its Technology Consulting Practice. In this newly created role, Rajan will be responsible for leading the integration of digital strategy across all EY Service Lines and Sectors in India, with a view to helping clients develop a holistic digital approach in today’s connected world and also help the firm grow its managed services portfolio.

In the last 12 months alone, EY has hired over 25 Partners and Executive Directors focused on offering Digital, Analytics and Cyber Security (DAC) related services to clients. At the same time, a digital-and analytics led strategy is also being drawn up for EY’s services in Tax, Transactions, Assurance and Forensics. Pilots are currently underway focused on automation in services and several Robotics-enabled solutions are also on the anvil in these areas. Most of these new Partner hires have joined from global technology majors, but also includes talent from start-ups and boutique consulting organizations. At the same time, EY has rapidly scaled up its team with over 1,100 people working in these areas.

Rajan joins from a leading global management and professional services company, where he held several leadership positions in Digital Advisory, Technology Transformation, Managed Services and Enterprise Resource Planning, across multiple geographies. In addition to being the digital lead for India, Rajan will also drive the technology consulting strategy for EY in key emerging markets such as Africa, India & Middle East (AIM) for Advisory Services, where EY has a strong presence and has significant expansion plans for its portfolio of Digital, Analytics and Cyber Security offerings.

Rajiv Memani – Chairman of India Region and Global Emerging Markets Committee, EY says:

“We are excited to have Rajan on board. Digital is today helping us deliver significant breakthroughs for our clients and we are accelerating our digital agenda considerably with several new leadership hires. Rajan brings dynamic leadership in this direction. With his experience in digital strategy and large-scale transformation design, he will play an integral role in harnessing the full potential of digital.”

EY continues to be on the forefront of digital with significant investments worldwide, as part of its Vision 2020 agenda. EY also has alliances with leading global technology majors, bringing the benefit of their insights to clients. In India, EY has been working closely with Microsoft, SAP, IBM, GE Digital and several other tech majors in the areas of cloud, AI, Robotics and Digital strategy.

EY was also selected as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) and has launched DigiGST, a secure technology platform to enable GST compliance. India is a hub for several of EY’s technology centers of excellence in AI, Robotics, cyber security and eDiscovery, with centers in Trivandrum, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. A new facility is also being considered in Mumbai.

Ram Sarvepalli, Leader – Advisory Services, India and Partner – Emerging Markets Centre, EY says:

“Technology is at the center of the many transformational changes which we are witnessing in India and worldwide. In this rapidly evolving environment, we are continuously engaged with clients to help develop agile business strategies and to also manage the risks, arising from these changes. Rajan brings tremendous leadership experience and fresh perspectives to Technology Consulting. I am confident that this will help drive greater results for EY and our clients.”

On his appointment, Rajan Sachdeva, India Leader - Digital and Technology Consulting, EY says:

“Becoming the Leader for Digital and Technology Consulting at EY is an incredible opportunity. I look forward to further strengthen EY’s position as the most preferred brand in digital transformation and help clients accelerate their digital journey, an area that I’ve been focused on throughout my career.”