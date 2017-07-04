MUMBAI: The ongoing NSE probe is getting murkier, with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) hinting the exchange may have to re-file its Rs 10,000-crore initial public offering papers. The regulator is of the view that the bourse should address issues about alleged preferential access. Though the draft prospectus was filed in December, it made no progress due to the co-location case, and a probe is under way to qualify any unlawful gains made by brokers, allegedly in connivance with NSE officials.

“That is for them to decide...It is a serious matter. If I was an issuer, I will see that these are addressed and then only go back to DFHP,” said Ajay Tyagi, chairman, Sebi.

Terming the co-location case ‘a serious matter, Tyagi said it wasn’t a regulatory requirement to file a revised draft, but he hoped the bourse can voluntarily re-file. Sebi will engage with stakeholders including government, given the enormity of the case, he added.

Pending investigations, Sebi has directed that all revenues emanating from co-location facility, including the transaction charges on the trades executed through such facility, be placed in a separate bank account. Meanwhile, Tyagi said the regulator was unhappy with the current state of affairs at credit rating agencies and will float a discussion paper on new norms in a few weeks. The proposal comes days after Sebi tightened disclosure norms for ratings agencies. “We’re bringing out a discussion paper within a month,” he said.

The decision followed several instances of agencies not taking cognisance of delays in servicing debt obligations by the issuers they rate, even though the information has already been discounted by the market.

Sebi not happy with credit rating agencies

“We are not happy with the current state of affairs at the credit rating agencies,” Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said. Just last week, the markets regulator had asked ratings firms to monitor financial health, including share price movement of companies to provide timely and accurate ratings on their debt