NEW DELHI: Twenty-two states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have abolished check posts within three days of the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), a finance ministry statement said on Monday. Eight states including Assam, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and some north-eastern states are also in the process of abolishing check posts, it added.

State border check posts scrutinise material and location-based tax compliance, resulting in delays in delivery of goods and cause environment pollution as trucks queue up for clearance.

One of the key objectives of the GST, which came into effect from July 1, was to make India a single market where goods and services can flow seamlessly.

The other important states which have abolished the check post include Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, among others.