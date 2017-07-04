Reliance Capital acquires stake in tech-based lending firm
Published: 04th July 2017

NEW DELHI: Reliance Capital today acquired 22.08 per cent stake in technology-based lending platform Billionloans Financial Services Private Limited.
The equity stake was acquired in an all cash deal at a cost of Rs 7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Billionloans Financial Services Private Limited is a technology based B2B and B2C lending platform incorporated in 2016-17.