NEW DELHI:Taking a dig at India’s bland corporate governance record, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi said the lack of good governance practices will impact the functioning of firms.

According to corporate governance rules, listed companies are required to have at least one woman director on their boards. “Twenty per cent of public-sector companies still don’t have a single woman director,” he noted.

The Sebi chief urged the officials to improve the functioning and appointment of independent directors and audit committees at listed companies.

Tyagi pointed out that in many cases, independent directors were being appointed and removed based on instruction of promoters of companies, which is not a good practice.

Speaking at the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), the apex body representing central public sector companies such as ONGC, GAIL, BSNL and others, here on Monday, Tyagi said, “The role of nominee directors needs to be looked into.”

Nominee directors are appointed by promoters and other major shareholders. In the case of public-sector enterprises, the government being the majority stakeholder, the nominees are appointed on the boards of companies.

Last month, Sebi set up a committee under the chairmanship of Uday Kotak, executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, to advise on issues relating to corporate governance.

The other members of the committee are the representatives of corporate India, stock exchanges, professional bodies, investor groups, chambers of commerce, law firms, academicians and research professionals and Sebi.

The committee shall make the recommendations to Sebi on ensuring independence in spirit of independent directors and their active participation in functioning of the company. Improving safeguards and disclosures pertaining to related-party transactions; issues in accounting and auditing practices by listed companies; improving effectiveness of board evaluation practices; addressing issues faced by investors on voting and participation in general meetings and disclosure and transparency related issues.

The committee is expected to submit the report within four months.