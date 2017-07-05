MUMBAI: Former managing director of Tata Finance Dileep Pendse (61) committed suicide at his office here on Wednesday.

The Matunga police said Pendse hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his office in the Royal Grace building near the Swaminarayan Mandir at Dadar. They said the suicide would have occurred between 9.30am and 2.30pm Wednesday.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem operation.

Pendse was sacked by Tata Finance and faced criminal charges by the company due to some of his transactions while he headed Tata Finance in 2001. He spent some time behind bars for diverting money in violation of SEBI norms.

In 2014, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Pendse from accessing the capital markets in any manner, prohibiting him from buying, selling or dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, for three years. He had been similarly barred for two years in 2012.