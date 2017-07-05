CHENNAI: Goods and services tax (GST) might be the reform that the Indian industry has yearned for, but the July 1 rollout of the new regime is set to give a perfectly timed boost to a few new foreign entrants in the Indian automobile market.

SAIC Motor (China’s largest carmaker) and Kia Motors (South Korea’s oldest auto OEM) are both set to open up shop by 2019 and, according to sources, are likely to lead with models in the compact SUV segment, one of the fastest growing in the market. The recently rolled-out GST is particularly rewarding for models in the SUV segment, with effective taxation coming down substantially. And, both manufacturers have announced plans to set up manufacturing facilities in India.

“It becomes more likely that these companies will lead with SUVs because of the structure of the GST and the benefits it provides to local manufacturing. While the tax break is uniform across the sector, the new entrants will be in a more comfortable environment starting out,” pointed out a senior analyst.

SAIC Motor, which will be marketing the iconic Morris

Garages (MG) brand in the country, is likely to begin production from one of several places — including the soon to be defunct GM India’s Halol plant, or one in Gujarat. Kia Motors, a sister company of well established Hyundai Motor Company, will be manufacturing its cars in Andhra Pradesh, close to the Chennai base of Hyundai.

Kia will also benefit from the widespread network of Hyundai’s vendors and dealers and is set to invest $1.1 billion.While SAIC and Kia are both set to increase the competition in a fast growing market expected to hit five million vehicles from three million now by 2020, another new entrant is also set to complicate matters.

The French PSA Group (Europe’s second largest carmaker), will also launch operations in India through two joint ventures with the C K Birla Group to assemble and distribute cars in India as well as produce powertrains.

PSA will start with a premium hatchback, unlike the former two, and has already acquired Hindustan Motors marquee Ambassador brand and will invest Rs 700 crore in a plant in Tamil Nadu. The CK Birla Group already has a Chennai facility and it is likely that it could be further upgraded for PSA, say experts.