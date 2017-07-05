CHENNAI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) might be offering accountants and finance sector professionals an opportunity like no other to expand their client lists, however, just days into the rollout, an element of frustration is taking over among those who are starting to navigate the new system.

According to accountants Express spoke to, one of the biggest problems in the near term is the sheer unpreparedness among many of their new clients on what is required for the new regime. “For example, I acquired a small business client who wanted GST related expertise in returns filing. But they had not understood yet how the new system will dictate their business models,” pointed out a chartered accountant in Chennai.

Other finance professionals concur. R Ravikumar, an accountant at a major financial services firm, says that many clients have still not completely assessed what effect GST compliance will have on their businesses — including changes necessary in their supply chains, IT Systems etc.

“And this is important for us to identify new working capital and cash flow needs,” admitted another accountant.

Another headache is the continuing lack of clarity in some provisions and rates under the new regime, including quite serious anti-profiteering rules. “As of now, many things are unclear, including the e-way bills and how and when we will get them. It affects many of my logistics clients,” said Sampath R.

Clients’ IT systems, especially those of small businesses, are also a major source of worry.

According to accountants, many new clients who want to utilise services ahead of GST are woefully unprepared for any IT system — primarily due to a lack of familiarity with computers and lack of connectivity.While the government has already made some provisions for an offline system, accountants say IT systems will chip into margins of many small sized clients.

Ensure the success of GST: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent out emails to over two lakh chartered accountants across the country urging them to pull their weight in combating corruption and black money