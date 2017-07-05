NEW DELHI: With the goods and services tax (GST) coming into action from July 1, the government is keeping a tab on the price as well as supply of essential commodities to ensure there are no disruptions after the GST rollout, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said here on Tuesday.

He clarified that small traders need not issue bills as they are covered under the composition scheme which requires them to pay GST only at a nominal rate.

Bigger businesses with turnover above Rs 75 lakh are required to issue bills. But again, these need not necessarily be computer-generated receipts. These can also be hand-written receipts with a proper invoice number that can be added and filed in returns.

The government, Adhia added, has allowed companies to use additional stickers for indicating the revised price of a commodity for three months.

A revision in the rate of a pre-packaged commodity after the implementation of GST has to be intimated through advertisement in at least two newspapers and thereafter additional stickers over and above the MRP can be used.

Adhia said toll, mandi charges and fee on vehicle entry into states are not subsumed in the GST and will continue to be charged by local bodies or state governments.

All other levies on entry of goods have been subsumed in the GST, thereby resulting in abolition of entry barriers in 22 states.

Underlining that there have been no reports of any disruptions following the implementation of the GST, he said a central monitoring committee comprising 15 top secretaries will meet every Tuesday to take stock of the situation.

Additionally, 175 officers of joint secretary and additional secretary level have been given charge of 4-5 districts each to monitor the GST implementation, he said.

Each of these district clusters has been assigned to officers of the rank of joint secretary and above and they have been asked to monitor the availability of essential commodities and retail price trends.

On registration for the GST, he said two lakh new registrations have been done since the registration reopened last week. Of these, 39,000 have already been approved.