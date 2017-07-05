Recently, social media was abuzz with loaded messages on the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) on certain banks, suggesting that depositors’ money may not be safe in these banks and that lenders’ basic operations – accepting deposits and lending – are curtailed. In a free-wheeling chat, R Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO of the Indian Overseas Bank — which has been under PCA since September 2015 ­— tells T K Vineeth that there’s a fair amount of confusion among the public about the RBI action due to unverified reports in social media.

Edited excerpts:

RBI’s PCA framework on some banks has created the impression that these may be unsafe for deposits. Though RBI has clarified that is not the case, there are concerns in the minds of customers. How would you address those?

Prompt corrective action is not new at all. Some banks have come under PCA in the past and, subsequently, have come out of it. PCA does not prohibit banking operations. It is to nudge lenders to focus on their core problem areas and address the issues rather than expend their resources on expansion activities. In my view, RBI identifies banks’ areas of concerns and guides them to reduce stress as well as increase profitability.

Under PCA, fresh hiring and expansion (of branches etc) will be on hold, and there will be concerted efforts to cut down expenditure. The prime objectives of PCA are to reduce NPA, bring down costs, and increase profitability. It basically tells banks that if they continue to lose capital, that could have a greater impact on the bank’s ability to grow; hence, corrective steps be taken to cut down on expenditure and increase revenue. It gives banks a directional focus to bring down NPAs and reduce operational expenditure. It tells banks not to rush for expansion if the risk is high.

These precautions are already in practice, and prudent management would take corrective action on a continuous basis. But now that these are coming as a directive from the central bank, it will have a binding on the bank. PCA gives a directional focus to banks to bring down NPA, reduce expenditure and increase revenue.



When PCA is in place, how do you address genuine expansion needs?

If there is a compulsion to open a new branch because of business reasons etc, we can always go to RBI and present our case. Under PCA, no fresh appointment is supposed to take place. But again, if there is a situation – suppose a huge number of retirements are going to take place and it would be difficult to manage a branch which is already open – then we can approach RBI for permission to hire. Based on the situation and on a case-to-case basis, a decision will be taken by the Regulator, although the decision is purely that of the regulator. Moreover, the automation in IOB has room for enhancing the productivity and with the digital migration, the per-branch resources may be redrawn.



How is IOB planning to reduce its NPA and increase profitability? What is the bank’s turnaround plan?

We had NPA slippages of around Rs 21,000 crore in March 2016, which dropped to Rs 12,000 crore by March 2017. Similarly, recovery in March 2016 was around Rs 5,800 crore, which improved to Rs 8,710 crore in March 2017. So, the rate of slippage has come down and the rate of recovery has increased. This will continue as we move forward.

Around 52 per cent of our NPAs are from stressed sectors – steel, power, textiles and infrastructure (ports etc.). These are mostly consortium accounts. But, IOB is not a leader in majority of these consortiums; we are a participant with two or three per cent of the combination. So, we may not be able to swing the decision of the consortium but as a strategy, we sail with the consortium. Out of these sectors, already 21 per cent are in the process of resolution under the recently introduced NCLT resolution mechanism. This is an advantage to the bank because these accounts will now be tackled in a fixed time-frame. Further, these accounts are adequately provided for.

We have also stepped up recovery measure on defaulters. For example, we ask them to declare their assets and liabilities under oath before a magistrate. This has created some amount of additional pressure among the borrowers who now come to the bank for negotiated settlement.

Besides, our recovery teams regularly meet defaulters and explain to them the various options available to settle dues. This has brought a number of defaulters to the negotiating table, and some have initiated revival plan of their business.

We have reduced our exposure to the corporate sector by eight per cent and the same has been diverted to other sectors, thus rebalancing our credit portfolio. This leads to the probability of default becoming lower. It also helps the bank

leverage on the interest earnings because these are lent at MCLR-plus rates (MCLR is minimum interest rate below which a bank can’t lend).

We were also able to increase CASA (current and savings accounts) from 23-25 per cent to 36 per cent. Our operating income, which shows the efficiency of the bank, has increased by 28 per cent, while fee-based income rose 36 per cent. All these show that the intent of the PCA is being adopted by IOB.

We made around Rs 3,600 crore of operating profit last year (FY17) and with all the efforts, we aim to improve on it during the current year (FY18). This will see us through from a tighter position to a near-normal business position.



What is IOB doing to increase credit expansion? What are the target areas for credit growth?

Our credit growth has not fallen more than what was planned especially with rebalancing the credit portfolio. Our core retail credit grew by 30 per cent as of March 2017. We expect credit growth for retail to continue at the same rate. MSME are expected to grow at around 15 per cent, as we are active participants in MUDRA and all other employment generation schemes. IOB consistently achieves priority-sector and agricultural targets and we expect to continue with similar growth in FY18 as well. Growth from large corporate segment may not grow, but we will not lose sight of our existing relationship in mid-segment and we may grow at around eight per cent.