NEW DELHI: Bajaj Auto today said its Austrian arm KTM has reduced the prices of bikes in India by up to Rs 8,600 to pass on the GST benefit to customers.

Ex-showroom prices of the sub 350cc KTM range including the 200 Duke, RC 200 and 250 Duke have been reduced by up to Rs 8,600 post GST, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Owing to to an additional cess on over 350 cc motorcycles the reduction on ex-showroom prices of the 390 Duke and the RC 390 is up to Rs 5,900, it added.

The company said the rate of reduction varies across locations depending on the VAT rates applicable prior to GST.

Already two-wheeler makers, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Suzuki Motorcycle, have cut prices.