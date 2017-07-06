RAIPUR: What's in a name? Many would ask. But for a Chhattisgarh-based couple, it's all about popularity as they named their just-born daughter as 'GST'.

The baby's father Jagdish Prasad Sonwani, who works as a carpenter for a living, says he didn't have any knowledge about GST but has been hearing about it for quite some time.

The girl was born on July 1 morning after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a special ceremony in Parliament on the midnight of June 30.

"I thought of making the day (July 1) memorable for my family and entire village when I was blessed with a baby.

Therefore, I named her as GST," Sonwani, who hails from Basti village panchayat under Baikunthpur area of Koriya, told PTI.

"My wife, Sarojni (22), and me had heard a lot about GST during past couple of days that it will be implemented from July 1. However, we don't have any knowledge about its details or provisions," he said.

Sarojini gave birth to 'GST' at a local government hospital around 8 am last Monday.

"We (the couple) immediately decided to name the baby as GST. My daughter will continue with this name in school too,"

26-year-old Sonwani asserted.

Village head Gorelal Sauto said the little girl has become the centre of attraction in the village after she was named GST.

Villagers were visiting Sonwani's house to congratulate his family, he added.

A woman from Rajasthan has also named her child as GST after he was born on July 1.