JERUSALEM: Dynamatic Technologies Ltd (DTL), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), and Elcom Systems have announced a strategic cooperation, to jointly address the needs of the Indian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market, under the Make in India initiative of the Indian Government.

The announcement was followed by signing of a cooperation agreement by the companies, regarding production, assembly and support of UAVs in India.

This announcement made on the sidelines of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel.

UAVs represent truly ‘disruptive technology’, which is poised to exploit the advances made in information and communication sciences and has the potential to change our military’s ability to wage full spectrum warfare, without endangering troops on the front line.

This strategic agreement is an important milestone for the vision of Government of India, towards ‘Make in India’ initiative and modernisation of the Indian military.

It will not only involve creation of a state-of-the-art UAV manufacturing facility in India but will also create a ‘high tech training centre’, to provide the requisite talent pool for this growing industry.

“This Strategic Agreement with IAI, for local manufacture of Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAVs, will deepen Dynamatic’s commitment to create a world class UAV enterprise in India. Dynamatic and IAI have already partnered, earlier this year, for manufacture of Mini UAVs, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India,” said Udayant Malhoutra, CEO & Managing Director, Dynamatic Technologies, who is a part of the Indian CEO’s delegation to Israel s,

"India is one of IAI's main strategic customers for 25 years; hence our relationship with Indian users, customers, and companies is critical. It is, therefore, our intention to transfer a significant part of our UAV activity to India, in the near future, in accordance with the "Make in India" policy. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Dynamatic and welcome our new partner Elcom and jointly offer best-of-breed solutions for India” said ShaulShahar, IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of IAI's Military Aircraft Group.

"Elcom Systems is delighted to be able to partner with Israel Aerospace Industries and Dynamatic Technologies to offer MRO, Modernization & Upgradation and Training services to IAI’s fleet of remote piloted aircraft that is already in service in India, for over two decades,” said Shiv Vikram Khemka, shareholder, Elcom Systems Pvt Ltd, who is also a part of the Indian CEO’s delegation to Israel.

Dynamatic Technologies designs and builds highly engineered systems and sub systems for Aerospace, Automotive and Hydraulics Industry. It works in association with DRDO on a number of projects. This partnership is looked upon as a convergence of technology, manufacturing and local skill building.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a globally recognised leader in the delivery of state-of-the-art systems for the defence and commercial markets. IAI offers unique solutions for a broad spectrum of requirements in space, air, land, sea, cyber and HLS.