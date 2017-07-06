MUMBAI: The benchmark Sensex got off to a steady start today by rising 66 points and the Nifty hovered above 9,600 on the back of a firm Asian trend.



The 30-share index advanced 65.89 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 31,311.45 in early session. It was realty, healthcare, auto and capital goods that showed promise, rising by up to 1.30 per cent.



The gauge had gained 35.77 points in a range-bound trade yesterday.



The NSE index Nifty also inched up 16 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 9,653.60.



According to traders, sustained buying by domestic financial institutions amid a better trend in Asian shares gave investors the confidence.



Reliance Industries, Lupin, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp found themselves on the gainers list.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.21 per cent and Shanghai Composite 0.04 per cent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, lost 0.27 per cent.



The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, ended 0.01 per cent lower yesterday.