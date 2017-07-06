Sensex ends on a high note; state-owned lenders rally
By Reuters | Published: 06th July 2017 04:27 PM |
Last Updated: 06th July 2017 04:28 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Shares ended higher for a second consecutive session on Thursday, as state-owned lenders such as State Bank of India led the gains, while hopes of strong corporate earnings also lifted sentiment.
The BSE Sensex ended 0.4 percent higher at a record closing of 31,369.34.
The broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.38 percent at 9,674.55. Earlier in the session, the index breached the 9,700 mark for the first time in a month.
The Nifty PSU Bank index ended 2.4 percent higher and posted its second consecutive session of gains.