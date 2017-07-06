NEW DELHI: Tata Motors today said it has cut prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 8.2 per cent to pass on the GST benefit to customers.

"We are offering a price reduction in commercial vehicles (cargo) in the range of 0.3 per cent to 4.21 per cent and in commercial vehicles (passenger transportation) in the range of 0.6 per cent to 8.2 per cent," Tata Motors Head of Commercial Vehicle Business unit Girish Wagh said in a statement.

The company is confident that post GST price reduction will enable the customers to bring down their cost of operations and in turn, boost demand, he added.

Commenting on GST implementation, Wagh said the initiative will bring about significant gains to the country's economy and advantages for the stakeholders, while enhancing the ease of doing business.

Tata Motors is the largest commercial vehicle player in the country.

Yesterday, the company had announced a reduction in price of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 2.17 lakh.