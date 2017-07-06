Whether your company focuses on theater, concerts, sporting events, or benefits, the internet is increasingly becoming the best place to sell tickets. Apart from companies, you might need to sell tickets as an individual as well. This could be because the tickets you bought weeks or months before the concert are no longer required by you since you cannot make it to the event.

In such a scenario, you will need to advertise and sell your tickets to the people who might need it, and there is no better way to do it than online; our generation will miss out what’s written on the billboards but they will always look at what’s on their phones or laptop.

While consumers search online for the best ticket deals, it’s up to you as an individual or company to make sure your tickets are as accessible as possible. Shopify makes it easy for you to design, set up and run a successful ecommerce tickets store and advertisement of your tickets in no time.

Here are the main ‘do’s and don’ts’ of selling concert tickets online.

1. Find a good ticket listing site

The first thing you need to do is look for a quick and easy way to list your tickets online. This will require some groundwork as you try searching for the best site available for this purpose. Do a thorough check on these sites so you can avoid getting ripped off when you sell your tickets and protect yourself from scam as well.

Your potential buyers will trust purchasing tickets from you if you have advertised them on a good ticket selling site.

2. Research the ongoing ticket selling price

Do your research and look for other ticket selling sites online to have an idea about the ticket price. This will allow you to set a price that is acceptable by the market. Hence, you will get a better chance of making a sale if you consider the going rate of tickets.

3. Use social media platforms

Social media is the best way to advertise your brand or service. 90% of our generation is almost always on the phone; make use of this to increase your chances of getting a good sale on your tickets. Use social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to advertise your tickets and attract hundreds of new buyer’s altogether.

4. Avoid scam

The whole process of selling tickets online is usually straightforward. However, just like in every other business, there are some potential risks involved. Getting scammed is one of the main risks of selling tickets online. To avoid this, you should not hand over any tickets before you get payment for them.

If your company needs to sell tickets online, or if you have spare concert tickets that you are never going to use, visit Shopify now to get a good price on your tickets. Through this site, you can quickly sell your tickets online and avoid getting scammed.