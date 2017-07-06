BENGALURU: Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN), part of Wipro Enterprises Pvt Ltd, has inked a strategic alliance with Israel’s aerospace and defence manufacturer Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). Under the deal, WIN will be setting up a manufacturing facility in India in partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries.

IAI is an aerospace and defence company which specialises in development and manufacture of advanced, state-of-the-art systems for air, space, sea, land, cyber and homeland security. The company has provided advanced technology solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide in satellites, missiles, unmanned and robotic systems, among others.

Further, the facility will make composite structures in India for global markets and address the compliance requirements of IAI, other OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to meet defence offset guidelines detailed by the defence ministry, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

In 2013, WIN set up India’s first aerospace actuator manufacturing facility at the Devanahalli Special Economic Zone in Bengaluru. Last year, it acquired HR Givon, an Israel-headquartered manufacturer of metallic parts and assemblies for the aerospace industry. Givon has three manufacturing plants — two in Israel and one in the US.

Pratik Kumar, CEO of WIN and Executive Director of Wipro Enterprises, said this partnership would not only strengthen the company’s presence in the growing aerospace sector and standing as a partner of choice for global OEMs and Tier-1s, but also help explore emerging business opportunities in key markets.