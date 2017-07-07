GST is game-changer reform, honest system: Piyush Goyal

By PTI

PUNE: Describing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a "game-changer tax reform", Union Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal today sought cooperation of the business community for its effective implementation.

"This is an opportunity for all of us, so forget the past things and get associated with this new game-changer tax reform which is an honest system," said Goyal, who was here to interact with the business community on GST.

The new tax regime is system-driven so those who are doing business in fair and honest way won't be harassed by officials, but those who try to evade tax would be caught, the minister said.

"In GST there is no scope for tax evasion as the system is made in such a way that everybody in the chain will have to keep their accounts fair.

"But there are some elements everywhere...who believe in malpractices, but the traders and businessmen who believe in fair trade will have to keep such elements away from the system by becoming whistle-blowers," said Goyal.

The minister conceded that there are some genuine issues related to the new tax regime, but assured that they can be solved through dialogue.