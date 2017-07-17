Home Business

ACC June-quarter consol profit rises about 33 percent, beats estimates

Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

Published: 17th July 2017 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2017 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

By Reuters

REUTERS - Cement producer ACC Ltd reported an about 33 percent rise in June-quarter consolidated profit, boosted by higher cement sales volume.

The company, a unit of the world's No.1 cement maker, LafargeHolcim Ltd, said consolidated profit rose to 3.26 billion rupees ($50.65 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 2.46 billion rupees a year earlier. (http://bit.ly/2uA9VEo)

Analysts on average were expecting the cement maker to report a consolidated net profit of 2.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's cement sales volume rose 10.1 percent to 6.74 million tonnes in the quarter, it said in a statement on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ACC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp