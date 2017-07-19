Ashok Leyland to launch electric vehicles soon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) has entered into a strategic alliance with electric vehicle (EV) major SUN Mobility to drive forward its plans for the EV segment. According to Ashok Leyland managing director Vinod K Dasari, the joint venture is critical to its goal of achieving more than 10 per cent in revenue from EV sales by 2020, since it will give the company access to swap-and-charge battery technologies.

The joint venture was cemented through Tuesday’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two firms, in the presence of SUN promoter Chetan Maini and Uday Khemka, vice-chairman, SUN Group. SUN Mobility is already well known for its development of electric car Reva, which it later sold to Mahindra Group.

“With this partnership, SUN Mobility hopes to create a strategic alliance in the area of mass electric mobility by deploying market-leading integrated ecosystem comprising Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the art electric vehicles and our proprietary smart batteries along with a network of quick interchange battery stations. This partnership will help the nation move masses via an efficient, pollution-free and cost-competitive solution for electric mobility,” pointed out Maini.

SUN Mobility plans to “revolutionise” the transportation sector by deploying a unique open-architecture ecosystem built around their proprietary smart batteries and a network of quick interchange battery stations. These stations, according to the firm, are predominantly powered by renewable energy and will refuel electric vehicles at cost lower than and speed faster than conventional diesel/petrol pumps. The technology will allow ALL access to swap-and-charge technology, which will cater to short-haul routes plied by state transport undertakings (STU). Investment into the JV will be around Rs 100 crore and the first prototypes are expected to be ready by January 2018.

However, the swap-and-charge system, where a completely discharged battery will be replaced by a fully charged one, will remove some of these hurdles. While the solution is viable for all classes of vehicles, the JV throws the focus on larger vehicles and public transport.