Home Business

Ashok Leyland to launch electric vehicles soon

The joint venture with SUN Mobility is critical to Ashok Leyland’s target to achieve 10% revenue from e-vehicle sales by 2020

Published: 19th July 2017 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2017 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Ltd (ALL) has entered into a strategic alliance with electric vehicle (EV) major SUN Mobility to drive forward its plans for the EV segment. According to Ashok Leyland managing director Vinod K Dasari, the joint venture is critical to its goal of achieving more than 10 per cent in revenue from EV sales by 2020, since it will give the company access to swap-and-charge battery technologies.

The joint venture was cemented through Tuesday’s signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two firms, in the presence of SUN promoter Chetan Maini and Uday Khemka, vice-chairman, SUN Group. SUN Mobility is already well known for its development of electric car Reva, which it later sold to Mahindra Group.

“With this partnership, SUN Mobility hopes to create a strategic alliance in the area of mass electric mobility by deploying market-leading integrated ecosystem comprising Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the art electric vehicles and our proprietary smart batteries along with a network of quick interchange battery stations. This partnership will help the nation move masses via an efficient, pollution-free and cost-competitive solution for electric mobility,” pointed out Maini.

SUN Mobility plans to “revolutionise” the transportation sector by deploying a unique open-architecture ecosystem built around their proprietary smart batteries and a network of quick interchange battery stations. These stations, according to the firm, are predominantly powered by renewable energy and will refuel electric vehicles at cost lower than and speed faster than conventional diesel/petrol pumps. The technology will allow ALL access to swap-and-charge technology, which will cater to short-haul routes plied by state transport undertakings (STU). Investment into the JV will be around Rs 100 crore and the first prototypes are expected to be ready by January 2018.

However, the swap-and-charge system, where a completely discharged battery will be replaced by a fully charged one, will remove some of these hurdles. While the solution is viable for all classes of vehicles, the JV throws the focus on larger vehicles and public transport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp